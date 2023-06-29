 Skip to content

Neighbor Fight update for 29 June 2023

Grappling Hook and New Public Fight Map - Early Access v0.9.1

Build 11583400

Patchnotes via Steam Community

House Fight

  • Added a Grappling Hook for stealing items from your Neighbor!
  • Fixed the computer
  • Lower fine for a police false alarm

Public Fight

  • NEW map: Valley
  • Added Crouch key Rebind option
  • Fixed wrong map in Host Menu

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1980391 Depot 1980391
  • Loading history…
