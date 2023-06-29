Grappling Hook and New Public Fight Map - Early Access v0.9.1

House Fight
- Added a Grappling Hook for stealing items from your Neighbor!
- Fixed the computer
- Lower fine for a police false alarm
Public Fight
- NEW map: Valley
- Added Crouch key Rebind option
- Fixed wrong map in Host Menu
