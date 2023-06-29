The Long Dark Updated to v2.19

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Community,

We have just released our v2.19 (117518) Hotfix for THE LONG DARK (including Survival Edition), and TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORY on Steam.

GENERAL

UI - Fixed an issue that caused the Stamina Bar to appear persistently on the HUD.

UI - Fixed an issue that caused items to stack incorrectly, resulting in all items reflecting the Condition of the base stack regardless of the condition of each item.

UI - Fixed an issue that prevented players from placing food items from the Radial Menu.

UI - Added a message on the HUD to indicate when a player attempts to harvest a ravaged Carcass.

UI - Fixed an issue where, when accessing the Menu while using a controller, the Sort icon overlapped with other Menu items.

UI - Added text for the "Ptarmigan Carcass" and "Ptarmigan Nest" in the Map Details.

UI - Fixed an issue that caused Improvised Insulation to use the wrong icon in the Crafting menu.

UI - Fixed missing UI elements when selecting the Tip-Up from the Ice Fishing Menu.

UI - Fixed an issue where some players could not Exit or Select items from the Tales Journal Tab when using a controller.

UI - Fixed overlapping text when crafting the Improvised Bed Roll.

Environment - Airfield - Fixed an issue where the Forge was missing from the Airfield Hangar Basement.

Gameplay - Fixed an issue where animals appeared to switch back and forth between living and dead states after being killed.

Gameplay - Fixed an issue that allowed players to craft Tip Ups under Wolf corpses.

Gameplay - Fixed an issue where the weight of a stack of items was incorrectly based on a single item's weight, and not the combined weight of the items.

Gameplay - Fixed an issue that caused Stamina to decrease at an accelerated rate when climbing a rope.

Gameplay - Fixed an issue that prevented players from catching Fish while utilizing any Lure.

Gameplay - Fixed an issue that caused players to receive the error message “Failed to Restore the game from a previous Save” when trying to exit an interior to any Region, preventing the player from exiting.

Gameplay - Fixed an issue that caused meat to revert to an uncooked state when dragged from a Cooking Slot to the ground.

Gameplay - Fixed an issue that caused Baked Potatoes to float when placed.

Gameplay - Fixed an issue that caused Cooked Potatoes to revert to raw if the player transitioned to a new area.

Gameplay - Decreased the decay time for Cooking Oil, Salt, and Flour.

Gameplay - Fixed an issue where the Canned Corn was not being lit correctly by light sources when placed.

