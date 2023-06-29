 Skip to content

Metroplex Zero update for 29 June 2023

Version 1.2.0 Big Balance Chances

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes - v1.2.0

Balance Changes:

  • Enemies
  • Novo Trooper: health and auto fire buffed
  • Assassin: attack ramping nerfed
  • Heroes
  • Dominik: now gains 1 energy a turn
  • Ionizing Slash: no longer decreases damage
  • Double Slash: damage buff
  • Siphon Slash: no longer decreases damage
  • Veda
  • Disturbing Touch: more damage
  • Yvette
  • Observe: Reworked to distribute energy
  • Ponderous Observe: +1 energy, +1 cycle, Reworked to distribute energy
  • Insightful Observe: Vulnerable now to all enemies, Direct energy can target allies, Reworked to distribute energy
  • Victoria
  • Energizing Protect: +1 energy
  • Mighty Protect: larger shield
  • Nevyn
  • Covered Reload: +1 armor and resistance
  • Explosive Casing: increased damage
  • Alexei
  • Reliable Troubleshoot: gives more energy
  • Miyara
  • Charging Puncture: +1 energy
  • Lyssa
  • Meticulous Setup: +1 attack
  • FL13
  • Empowering Firestarter: + 1 more magic
  • Intense Firestarter: more damage
  • Level Up Augments
  • Shadow Frequency Graft: now also gives attack when you stealth
  • PreVNRT Mk.1: +1 aegis
  • Tactical Hud Enricher: Reduced rarity to common
  • Power Amplifier: +1 attack on slay
  • Adaptive Armor: +1 armor and resistance gained
  • Deep Flow: +1 magic gained
  • Adaptive Matrix: Rework now applies dodge when damaged the first time and has the rarity increased to uncommon
  • Blade Expertise: instead of Finisher card being Thrust its Strong Thrust
  • Power Prep Module: +2 double damage counters
  • Rage Boosters: +1 attack & +1 duration
  • Cards
  • Affliction & Arcana
  • Harvest Essence: Reduced cost
  • Assassination & Stealth
  • Domino: increased damage
  • Precise Strike: increased damage
  • Unseen Menace: +1 attack for both stealth and marking
  • Ordnance & Rifle
  • Explosive Clip: +1 attack
  • Scheme & Stealth
  • Conspiracy Theory: cost removed
  • Arcana
  • Magic Missiles: damage increased
  • Assassination
  • Blade Frenzy: damage increased
  • Gouge: damage increased
  • Marked for Death: damage increased
  • Mince: damage increased
  • Lockdown
  • Energy CircuNet: +1 energy
  • Entrapping Bubble: +2 shields given
  • Kinetic Harness: Reworked to distribute energy
  • Overcharge: Energy increased by 2
  • Ordnance
  • Dud: Power reduction increased
  • Penetration
  • Shuriken: damage increased
  • Protection
  • Spirit of Valor: +2 lifesteal
  • Scheme
  • Bold Ploy: cost removed
  • Collaborate: energy increased
  • Plan B: cost removed
  • Planned Accident: damage increased
  • Scan: +1 energy
  • Unviel Plan: now gives 1 energy next turn
  • Stealth
  • All Out: scaling greatly increased
  • Bide My Time: +1 attack
  • Deadly Blade: +attack increased
  • Hidden Blade: damage increased
  • Killer Intent: +attack increased
  • Misdirect: +1 energy
  • Out of Nowhere: energy on slay reduced by 3, damage increased
  • Shifting Shadows: +2 energy

