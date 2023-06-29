Version 1.2.0 Big Balance Chances

Patch Notes - v1.2.0
Balance Changes:
- Enemies
- Novo Trooper: health and auto fire buffed
- Assassin: attack ramping nerfed
- Heroes
- Dominik: now gains 1 energy a turn
- Ionizing Slash: no longer decreases damage
- Double Slash: damage buff
- Siphon Slash: no longer decreases damage
- Veda
- Disturbing Touch: more damage
- Yvette
- Observe: Reworked to distribute energy
- Ponderous Observe: +1 energy, +1 cycle, Reworked to distribute energy
- Insightful Observe: Vulnerable now to all enemies, Direct energy can target allies, Reworked to distribute energy
- Victoria
- Energizing Protect: +1 energy
- Mighty Protect: larger shield
- Nevyn
- Covered Reload: +1 armor and resistance
- Explosive Casing: increased damage
-
- Alexei
- Reliable Troubleshoot: gives more energy
- Miyara
- Charging Puncture: +1 energy
- Lyssa
- Meticulous Setup: +1 attack
- FL13
- Empowering Firestarter: + 1 more magic
- Intense Firestarter: more damage
- Level Up Augments
- Shadow Frequency Graft: now also gives attack when you stealth
- PreVNRT Mk.1: +1 aegis
- Tactical Hud Enricher: Reduced rarity to common
- Power Amplifier: +1 attack on slay
- Adaptive Armor: +1 armor and resistance gained
- Deep Flow: +1 magic gained
- Adaptive Matrix: Rework now applies dodge when damaged the first time and has the rarity increased to uncommon
- Blade Expertise: instead of Finisher card being Thrust its Strong Thrust
- Power Prep Module: +2 double damage counters
- Rage Boosters: +1 attack & +1 duration
- Cards
- Affliction & Arcana
- Harvest Essence: Reduced cost
- Assassination & Stealth
- Domino: increased damage
- Precise Strike: increased damage
- Unseen Menace: +1 attack for both stealth and marking
- Ordnance & Rifle
- Explosive Clip: +1 attack
- Scheme & Stealth
- Conspiracy Theory: cost removed
- Arcana
- Magic Missiles: damage increased
- Assassination
- Blade Frenzy: damage increased
- Gouge: damage increased
- Marked for Death: damage increased
- Mince: damage increased
- Lockdown
- Energy CircuNet: +1 energy
- Entrapping Bubble: +2 shields given
- Kinetic Harness: Reworked to distribute energy
- Overcharge: Energy increased by 2
- Ordnance
- Dud: Power reduction increased
- Penetration
- Shuriken: damage increased
- Protection
- Spirit of Valor: +2 lifesteal
- Scheme
- Bold Ploy: cost removed
- Collaborate: energy increased
- Plan B: cost removed
- Planned Accident: damage increased
- Scan: +1 energy
- Unviel Plan: now gives 1 energy next turn
- Stealth
- All Out: scaling greatly increased
- Bide My Time: +1 attack
- Deadly Blade: +attack increased
- Hidden Blade: damage increased
- Killer Intent: +attack increased
- Misdirect: +1 energy
- Out of Nowhere: energy on slay reduced by 3, damage increased
- Shifting Shadows: +2 energy
