- Added Audio Settings, thanks for bringing this to my attention users!!!
- Pirate spawns with low bounties.
- Miners spawned with no materials
- Balance for weapons
- Various fixes
Astro Traveler update for 28 June 2023
1.0.3 - Audio quality of life patch
