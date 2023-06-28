 Skip to content

Astro Traveler update for 28 June 2023

1.0.3 - Audio quality of life patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11583183 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Audio Settings, thanks for bringing this to my attention users!!!
  • Pirate spawns with low bounties.
  • Miners spawned with no materials
  • Balance for weapons
  • Various fixes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1900851 Depot 1900851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1900852 Depot 1900852
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1900853 Depot 1900853
  • Loading history…
