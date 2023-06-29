- Made a couple of changes to the final level and parking garage level that hopefully make them more fair/fun/engaging
- When underwater, Fish that are about to break out of your grasp spin just like they do above water
- Tons of collision fixes to prevent fish wall clips
- Added extra hints/tutorials on earlier levels
- Look Sensitivity now saved properly
- Fixed jittering issue with VHS filter
Ibis AM update for 29 June 2023
June 28th Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2251542 Depot 2251542
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2251543 Depot 2251543
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2251544 Depot 2251544
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update