Ibis AM update for 29 June 2023

June 28th Patch Notes

Build 11583159 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made a couple of changes to the final level and parking garage level that hopefully make them more fair/fun/engaging
  • When underwater, Fish that are about to break out of your grasp spin just like they do above water
  • Tons of collision fixes to prevent fish wall clips
  • Added extra hints/tutorials on earlier levels
  • Look Sensitivity now saved properly
  • Fixed jittering issue with VHS filter

