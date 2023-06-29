Early Access Patch 0.2.3

Hey all, we have another patch ready for you today! This one is fairly small, but addresses the issue that forced us to take the dedicated servers offline, so in the next hour or so they should be back online!

Fix dedicated server replication problem preventing the use of Radar and Pathfinder

Fix input blocking of "page down" key

Fix some of the common host migration problems we have seen so far

Fix some incorrect textures and a few other small bug fixes

Thanks as always for your continued support, we really appreciate it! If you haven't already, join us on our Discord and say hi! 👋

See you on the hunt!