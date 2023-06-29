 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Midnight Ghost Hunt update for 29 June 2023

Early Access Patch 0.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11583148 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, we have another patch ready for you today! This one is fairly small, but addresses the issue that forced us to take the dedicated servers offline, so in the next hour or so they should be back online!

  • Fix dedicated server replication problem preventing the use of Radar and Pathfinder
  • Fix input blocking of "page down" key
  • Fix some of the common host migration problems we have seen so far
  • Fix some incorrect textures and a few other small bug fixes

Thanks as always for your continued support, we really appreciate it! If you haven't already, join us on our Discord and say hi! 👋

See you on the hunt!

  • Team MGH

Changed files in this update

Midnight Ghost Hunt Content Depot 915811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link