Dreadful River update for 28 June 2023

v0.4.157.1

Build 11583142

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.4.157.1 ( June 29 - 2023 )

  • Skill menu shows current glory points
  • Stormy weather is less dark
  • Fixed quest state
  • Additional stats and stat fixes
  • Another display fix for conquered forts

