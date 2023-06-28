v0.4.157.1 ( June 29 - 2023 )
- Skill menu shows current glory points
- Stormy weather is less dark
- Fixed quest state
- Additional stats and stat fixes
- Another display fix for conquered forts
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is broken because store.steampowered.com and checkout.steampowered.com must have same sessionid cookie.
v0.4.157.1 ( June 29 - 2023 )
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update