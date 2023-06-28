Good news! The English version of 'Eternal Supreme' is now officially launched! Great discounts during the Summer Sale!

Dear friends, thank you for your unwavering support and patience for 'Eternal Supreme'. As expected, our English version has been officially released!

During the Summer Sale, it's only available at a 90% discount. We look forward to your participation!

"You can right-click on 'Eternal Supreme' in the game library list, click on 'Properties' in the right-click menu to open the 'Properties' interface, and then select 'English' in the 'Language' section on the 'General' page."

The independent game "Eternal Supreme" is a fantasy 3DARPG, with exaggerated and cool battles, rich plots, and full dubbing of all game characters and creatures!

Game Introduction：

The Supreme of the human race, perceives the upcoming crisis of world destruction. To save his people, he tried to forcibly break through to the legendary supreme realm, but he was disrupted by the enemies during his breakthrough and unfortunately defeated! Ten thousand years have passed, the disaster is approaching, and the supreme will come back. Eternal Supreme will show you the disordered fantasy world with various races: human, dragon, therianthropy, elf and demon. In this world, you will explore the origin of the human race, reveal the truth of the destruction of his ethnic group in ancient times, expose the buried prehistoric secrets, and finally become the most powerful supreme! Here, you can fly into the sky, or destroy a giant city or even the whole world if you want!