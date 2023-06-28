Update Notes for 6/28/23

Update Details:
- 3 New properties added for all game modes.
- Leaderboards are now available for all (Stroke Scoring) courses.
- Summit has been removed and Ridgecrest is now a multi-course property.
- Ridgecrest is now Ridgecrest Disc Golf Park and consists of 4 individual courses on the single property.
- Eastern Courses have been added.
- Minnow Park Disc Golf Park contains 4 individual courses on the single property.
- New course Red Rock, with both short and long tee layouts has been added to the Eastern Courses.
- Groundplay has been adjusted for all courses.
- Other small bug fixes and updates.
Learn More:
- For questions or comments regarding this release, please reach out to an Admin on the DGGO Discord
Changed files in this update