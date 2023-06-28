 Skip to content

Disc Golf : Game On update for 28 June 2023

Update Notes for 6/28/23

Build 11583059 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Details:

  • 3 New properties added for all game modes.
  • Leaderboards are now available for all (Stroke Scoring) courses.
  • Summit has been removed and Ridgecrest is now a multi-course property.
  • Ridgecrest is now Ridgecrest Disc Golf Park and consists of 4 individual courses on the single property.
  • Eastern Courses have been added.
  • Minnow Park Disc Golf Park contains 4 individual courses on the single property.
  • New course Red Rock, with both short and long tee layouts has been added to the Eastern Courses.
  • Groundplay has been adjusted for all courses.
  • Other small bug fixes and updates.

