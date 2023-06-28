 Skip to content

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 28 June 2023

Patch 0.05.126 is live! Minor fixes.

Build 11583032 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted text in UI.
  • Adjusted ghosts' behaviors.
  • Adjusted Collisions on cabin assets.

