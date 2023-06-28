- Adjusted text in UI.
- Adjusted ghosts' behaviors.
- Adjusted Collisions on cabin assets.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 28 June 2023
Patch 0.05.126 is live! Minor fixes.
