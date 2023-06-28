Bunhouse Version 1.6.0 Released - The Barbecue Update

Hello wonderful buns! I've been hard at work on a few things but wanted to return to the Bunhouse community and give ya'll a free update for summer :) What better way to celebrate than grilling?!

Lots of changes which I'll post below, but for now just know this update comes with new furniture, upgrades, fish, plants, and a new hat in addition to some slight gameplay changes and bug fixes. Of note for those gameplay changes, all plants now take 50% more time to grow. Simply put, the gameplay loop was much too quick and it was hard managing more than 10 plants at a time with how quickly some would grow. Of course, the game still wants to encourage you to keep lots of plants around but overall this should smooth things out a bit.

Console and Porting News

As far as porting news, the Switch port released and was very successful! Although there are a couple things people noticed that need some fixing. Still no release date for Xbox or Playstation but after the porting team is done with those two ports, they'll return to Switch to fix those issues. Additionally, the console ports will be a bit behind PC so you all get the newest and latest :)

Full Changelog

ADDED: Fruit is now throwable

By pressing the action button while holding a piece of fruit (grown from fruit trees), you can launch that sucker straight ahead

Hitting other buns causes an impact similar to hopping into them

Thrown fruit is destroyed and can no longer be sold

Perhaps you could create a paintball-like course outside your greenhouse and fight buno-e-buno. * Perhaps you can annoy your fellow bun who is doing yoga. Anything is possible now that your bun can throw a peach

ADDED: New item - Auto Propagator

Costs 1000 carrots

The Auto Propagator is a mechanical arm that will automatically propagate plants in a certain area

Any applicable plant will be propagated indefinitely and its seeds will be stored within the propagator itself

The base of the propagator will turn green when it is storing at least one seed and will be red * otherwise

Pressing the ‘Use’ button on the propagator will pull one of its gathered seeds

The area of effect is about the size of a large sprinkler

Can be combined with the new upgrade to propagate shiny plants and store their shiny seeds

Unlocked by purchasing the Pocket Clippers upgrade

ADDED: New item - Carrot Dog

Created at the new grill item

Can be consumed

Makes buns sluggish

Sluggish status effect lasts for thirty seconds

ADDED: New item - Grill

Costs 250 carrots

Allows buns to grill Carrot Dogs (ya know, like hot dogs only they’re carrots)

After interacting with the grill once, a bun will spend one carrot and place it on the grill, causing smoke to rise

Interacting with the grill again will take the carrot

A carrot can be undercooked, cooked perfectly, or overcooked. Only if a carrot is cooked perfectly will the bun produce a carrot dog

Keep an eye on subtle changes in the smoke to determine if your carrot is cooked

Unlocked by catching a Salmon

ADDED: New hat - Chef

Unlocked by grilling a perfect carrot

ADDED: New plant - String Of Pearls

Unlocked by growing a Common Lady Fern to its maximum level

Can grow to its maximum size in a small hanging pot (was visually designed for the smaller pot as well so some clipping may occur if you put it in a medium hanging pot)

Shares many stats with a Ceratostema Rauhii, making it quite valuable

Has a slower in-game recuperation rate than other plants because mine always seem to struggle in real life

Can produce a shiny

ADDED: New plant - Foxglove

Unlocked by growing an orchid to its maximum level

Similar stats to a Purple Lupine Flower

Only produces flowers at its final stage

Can be desired by bees

Can produce a shiny

ADDED: New fish - Salmon

Potentially biggest fish in the game (minus the secret fish, of course)

ADDED: New fish - Rainbow Trout

Usually bigger than bass but not as big as pike

ADDED: New upgrade - More Land

Costs 5000 carrots

Automatically unlocked

Increase your plot of useable land by expanding more toward the river

ADDED: New upgrade - Shiny parents

Costs 25,000 carrots

Unlocked by purchasing the Pocket clippers upgrade

After purchasing this upgrade, any time you propagate a shiny plant, the seed will be guaranteed to be shiny as well

ADDED: Sound effect for picking up watering can

ADDED: Additional watering sound effect for when you’re actually watering a plant (vs. just dumping water on the ground)

ADDED: Sound effect for saving game

—-

CHANGED: All plants take 50% longer to grow

CHANGED: Increased base bunny movement speed by 10%

CHANGED: Lowered sound of crate opening noise (to be more consistent with the rest of the audio mix)

CHANGED: Increased volume of sound for setting down objects

CHANGED: Slightly lowered the max time between background music songs

CHANGED: Sound effect for using watering can

CHANGED: Other random audio balancing

CHANGED: Altered foliage texture to get more even lighting (will be more apparent in console builds)

CHANGED: Adjusted some collisions near the river

CHANGED: Reformatted ivy texture for more realistic deviations of color

CHANGED: Miscellaneous optimizations to reduce draw calls

CHANGED: Made bunnies cuter

—-

FIXED BUG: Using the mini plantipedia while using the watering can causes the watering can to continually output water even after being set down

FIXED BUG: Bun can propagate a plant while picking it up, causing the new seed to be permanently attached to bun until reloading the game

FIXED BUG: Switching from fishing to rowing while having a fish you caught doesn’t remove the prompt “send fish to aquarium”

FIXED BUG: Misspelled ‘propagate’ in Pocket Clippers upgrade description

FIXED BUG: Ivy color glitch at top of greenhouse

FIXED BUG: Rare bug where trash can couldn’t be utilized properly

FIXED BUG: Removed Herobrine