Update #55

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41101115/0eb9e17b95a380726210c0296a640c47d58f5f17.png[/img]

This is a huge update and game revamp aligning with its original vision. I appreciate everyone that has and continues to support this game. Thank you for being patient with me! So much has changed in this update that I lost track of what was exactly changed so below I will highlight some key notes.

Please Join Discord if you have any issues or suggestions https://discord.gg/cJAubmcH9z

Thank you for playing!

-SourJ

Key Changes:

*** Game Wipe - All accounts and creatures deleted to prepare for game release. Early access players get a head start and claim their Heirloom EXP items. You must make a new account

Game Balance - All items, skills, stats and attributes have been scaled down and revamped, Max level is now 100. The game is also less grindy.

Quests have been removed to align the game to more of a survival aspect.

Map is new and much smaller to encourage pvp and easier to find monsters/harvests.

Regular monsters drop gear no weapons - Elite monsters drop weapons - Boss monsters drop rare weapons, gems and cosmetics.**

Other Changes:

Fixed a server issue so players in Russia and Asia can enjoy the game.

Changed max level in the beta version from 32k to 100.

Changed skills to level every level instead of every 100

Fixed Roo Rat Jump

Fixed Camera positioning on Roo Rat

Lowered Roo Rat Quick Hide skill movement speed

Lowered Tri Crystal Pack from 5 slots per level to 2

Monsters now drop less items.

Increased the % of gear having random stats

Increased material rewards from breaking gear from 1 to 5

Increased gold rewards from breaking gear from 1 to 25

Improved hit detection performance.

Improved Server Performance in general.

Added smoother character turning.

Refined WASD controls to be smoother.

More stuff I didn't write down (sorry)

Bug Fixes: