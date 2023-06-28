Update #55

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41101115/0eb9e17b95a380726210c0296a640c47d58f5f17.png[/img]
This is a huge update and game revamp aligning with its original vision. I appreciate everyone that has and continues to support this game. Thank you for being patient with me! So much has changed in this update that I lost track of what was exactly changed so below I will highlight some key notes.
Thank you for playing!
-SourJ
Key Changes:
*** Game Wipe - All accounts and creatures deleted to prepare for game release. Early access players get a head start and claim their Heirloom EXP items. You must make a new account
- Game Balance - All items, skills, stats and attributes have been scaled down and revamped, Max level is now 100. The game is also less grindy.
- Quests have been removed to align the game to more of a survival aspect.
- Map is new and much smaller to encourage pvp and easier to find monsters/harvests.
- Regular monsters drop gear no weapons - Elite monsters drop weapons - Boss monsters drop rare weapons, gems and cosmetics.**
Other Changes:
- Fixed a server issue so players in Russia and Asia can enjoy the game.
- Changed max level in the beta version from 32k to 100.
- Changed skills to level every level instead of every 100
- Fixed Roo Rat Jump
- Fixed Camera positioning on Roo Rat
- Lowered Roo Rat Quick Hide skill movement speed
- Lowered Tri Crystal Pack from 5 slots per level to 2
- Monsters now drop less items.
- Increased the % of gear having random stats
- Increased material rewards from breaking gear from 1 to 5
- Increased gold rewards from breaking gear from 1 to 25
- Improved hit detection performance.
- Improved Server Performance in general.
- Added smoother character turning.
- Refined WASD controls to be smoother.
- More stuff I didn't write down (sorry)
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed storage condition issues.
- Fixed mail rewards data serialize issues.
- Fixed projectile not hitting entity properly.
- Fixed wrong animations.
- Fixed wrong storage item's random seed type which is caused item loss.
- Fixed stackable creature buff not being saved to database.
- Fixed duplicating item bug when moving item inventory.
- Fixed animation freezing while using jump or a skill.
- Fixed entity movement freezing after teleporting.
- Fixed server position not being updated after teleport.
- Fixed sql wrong syntax.
- Fixed Pick Up Button can't find objects.
- Fixed movement animation speed not being updated properly.
- Fixed buff/item/skill cooldown bugs.
- Fixed wrong teleport position while it has a bad network ping.
- Fixed wrong damage number visual bugs.
- Fixed wrong price sorting.
- Fixed null uiContainer data error.
- Fixed fall damage being applied when walking up from water.
- Fixed character not rotating properly while the game has low framerate
- Fixed character not moving properly while the game has low framerate.
- Fixed wrong aim positions.
- Fixed area buff and area damage entities applies its effects to characters at wrong position.
- Fixed move speed not affects playable character model's animations speed.
- Fixed status effect that caused game freezing when character dead.
- Fixed creature input state not being sent to server.
- Fixed animation not playing locally.
- Fixed sounds playing on the same audio clip.
- Fixed jitter entity movement.
- Fixed jump input not being applied at server.
- Fixed currency not showing in UI.
- Fixed wrong skill level-up requirement UI's skill level calculation
