Dead Event update for 28 June 2023

Update #55

Share · View all patches · Build 11583018 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41101115/0eb9e17b95a380726210c0296a640c47d58f5f17.png[/img]

This is a huge update and game revamp aligning with its original vision. I appreciate everyone that has and continues to support this game. Thank you for being patient with me! So much has changed in this update that I lost track of what was exactly changed so below I will highlight some key notes.

Please Join Discord if you have any issues or suggestions https://discord.gg/cJAubmcH9z
Thank you for playing!
-SourJ

Key Changes:

*** Game Wipe - All accounts and creatures deleted to prepare for game release. Early access players get a head start and claim their Heirloom EXP items. You must make a new account

  • Game Balance - All items, skills, stats and attributes have been scaled down and revamped, Max level is now 100. The game is also less grindy.
  • Quests have been removed to align the game to more of a survival aspect.
  • Map is new and much smaller to encourage pvp and easier to find monsters/harvests.
  • Regular monsters drop gear no weapons - Elite monsters drop weapons - Boss monsters drop rare weapons, gems and cosmetics.**
Other Changes:
  • Fixed a server issue so players in Russia and Asia can enjoy the game.
  • Changed max level in the beta version from 32k to 100.
  • Changed skills to level every level instead of every 100
  • Fixed Roo Rat Jump
  • Fixed Camera positioning on Roo Rat
  • Lowered Roo Rat Quick Hide skill movement speed
  • Lowered Tri Crystal Pack from 5 slots per level to 2
  • Monsters now drop less items.
  • Increased the % of gear having random stats
  • Increased material rewards from breaking gear from 1 to 5
  • Increased gold rewards from breaking gear from 1 to 25
  • Improved hit detection performance.
  • Improved Server Performance in general.
  • Added smoother character turning.
  • Refined WASD controls to be smoother.
  • More stuff I didn't write down (sorry)
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed storage condition issues.
  • Fixed mail rewards data serialize issues.
  • Fixed projectile not hitting entity properly.
  • Fixed wrong animations.
  • Fixed wrong storage item's random seed type which is caused item loss.
  • Fixed stackable creature buff not being saved to database.
  • Fixed duplicating item bug when moving item inventory.
  • Fixed animation freezing while using jump or a skill.
  • Fixed entity movement freezing after teleporting.
  • Fixed server position not being updated after teleport.
  • Fixed sql wrong syntax.
  • Fixed Pick Up Button can't find objects.
  • Fixed movement animation speed not being updated properly.
  • Fixed buff/item/skill cooldown bugs.
  • Fixed wrong teleport position while it has a bad network ping.
  • Fixed wrong damage number visual bugs.
  • Fixed wrong price sorting.
  • Fixed null uiContainer data error.
  • Fixed fall damage being applied when walking up from water.
  • Fixed character not rotating properly while the game has low framerate
  • Fixed character not moving properly while the game has low framerate.
  • Fixed wrong aim positions.
  • Fixed area buff and area damage entities applies its effects to characters at wrong position.
  • Fixed move speed not affects playable character model's animations speed.
  • Fixed status effect that caused game freezing when character dead.
  • Fixed creature input state not being sent to server.
  • Fixed animation not playing locally.
  • Fixed sounds playing on the same audio clip.
  • Fixed jitter entity movement.
  • Fixed jump input not being applied at server.
  • Fixed currency not showing in UI.
  • Fixed wrong skill level-up requirement UI's skill level calculation

