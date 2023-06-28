 Skip to content

Tiny Combat Arena update for 28 June 2023

0.11.3.1 on Tester's Branch, HUD Colors

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog


- Customizable HUD and Instrument colors

Improvements:  
- Ground target "bricks" on radar made wider

Bugfixes:  
- Third person camera UI no longer appears in chase when HUD is active (for real this time)```

Changed depots in testers branch

Tiny Combat Arena Content Depot 1347551
