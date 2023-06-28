New Map - Crete Invasion & Summer Sale - 30% Off!

Hello troopers,

Welcome Back

It's been a while. I'll keep this short and sweet since enemy troops are incoming.

I was a bit burned out after over 3 years of extra content delivery for Brass Brigade. After some much needed rest, I am back to deliver some more content for Brass Brigade. I will be better pacing myself going forward - I hope to deliver both new content and to fix some underlying technical issues around Brass Brigade, both to make additions easier & to (possibly) make a better framework for future games based on my codebase. I look forward to creating more awesome Brass Brigade updates in the future.

With that said - on with the briefing...

30% Off for the Steam Summer Sale

From June 29th at 10am PT to July 13th, Brass Brigade will be 30% off for the duration of the Steam Summer Sale. Now is a great time to pick up the game if you haven't already!

New Map - Crete Invasion

[previewyoutube=pEGWeHLRQqg;full] ]

Crikey - It's a bloody invasion!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35926434/57a35d777690a27ecce8ed83ae1e1b80ac3539f6.png[/img]

It's early in the war and new strategies and technologies are beginning to emerge for both the Allied and Axis forces. The Greek island of Crete is about to become the site of the first ever large scale airborne operation.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35926434/2e904b42ca5a58b371cf859ec58236dd91a67430.png[/img]

German troops are launching an airborne assault on the island of Crete with the hopes of capturing the Maleme Airfield from the stationed British forces. The Germans are landing in the fields and farmland just outside the airfield. They will need to push through the sparsely covered fields, push through the town of Chania if they hope to surround and destroy the defending British troops.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35926434/f6dab3e3da0c1d6ce02f07065071a21c023fe82c.png[/img]

But it won't be easy. The British troops are armed with a significant amount of armored tanks, mounted machine guns, and fortified defensive positions. The British have significantly more cover, firing from the balconies and rooftops in Chania as well as from their own airfield defenses network. If the Maleme Airfield falls, the Germans will be able to establish an endless supply stream into Crete, and the rest of the island will fall in a matter of days.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35926434/1946d9dcaee8950a6c5d5b68ae7576fefe59a7ce.png[/img]

Grab your No. 4 rifle and clear the sweat from your eye - the Jerries are comin' from the bloody sky!

Release Notes

New "Crete Invasion" Map

New Fallschirmjager (Early War) Axis Team Variant. Mostly the same as the original Fallschirmjager Axis Team variant, except with more period correct weapons (Replaced StG44 -> MP40, and G43 -> K98k).

Enjoy the update & enjoy the Steam Summer Sale!

Cheers,

Henry