 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

I commissioned some dogs update for 28 June 2023

V1.0.3 - Fixed very persistent dog

Share · View all patches · Build 11582743 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In level 13, there was a dog on the desk that always spawned back in even once you've completed the level. As adorable as it was, it has now been fixed.

CHANGELOG

FIXED - Dog on desk no longer persistently respawns

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2327161 Depot 2327161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link