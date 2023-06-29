------------ Final Beta 1.68

Environment map_007 (Room 49/50)
Environment map_008 (Room 51/52)
Fix Room 46 improvvise drop
Start Room 53
Add Hud click to return
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is broken because store.steampowered.com and checkout.steampowered.com must have same sessionid cookie.
Environment map_007 (Room 49/50)
Environment map_008 (Room 51/52)
Fix Room 46 improvvise drop
Start Room 53
Add Hud click to return
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update