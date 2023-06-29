 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Awakening Program update for 29 June 2023

------------ Final Beta 1.68 -------------

Share · View all patches · Build 11582723 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Environment map_007 (Room 49/50)
Environment map_008 (Room 51/52)
Fix Room 46 improvvise drop
Start Room 53

Add Hud click to return

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2222711 Depot 2222711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link