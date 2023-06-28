Skills
- The Vortex Blade skill has been removed from the Bulletstorm character and replaced with a new skill, Feather Blades.
- The Torch skill has been removed from the Bulletstorm character and replaced with a new skill, Pacemaker.
- The Gatling Gun skill has been removed from the Butcher character and replaced with a new skill, Railgun.
- Two new upgrades have been added to the Mortar skill.
- The Heal on Kill upgrade from the Arsenal skill has been moved to the Pacemaker skill.
- Two new upgrades have been added to the Arsenal skill.
- A Cast Time has been added to the Mortar skill. Now, even if the Cooldown is equal to zero, a minimum amount of time will have to pass before it can be used again.
- The Global Damage given by Arsenal when first obtained has been reduced to 20%.
- The Global Damage multiplier provided by Final Touches, the special upgrade for Arsenal, has been reduced to 1.75.
- The base damage of Homing Missiles has been increased to 20.
- The base damage of the Gatling Gun has been decreased to 7.
- The cooldown period for Vortex Blade has been reduced to 2 seconds.
- Base explosion damage has been reduced to 5.
Visual Fixes and Improvements
- All special upgrades now have their own icon.
- The visuals of explosion effects no longer cover the health bars.
- The issue with the hit area showing up when the Boss first arrives has been fixed.
- The problem of the selection frame in the Available Skills section being under the icons has been resolved.
UI/UX Fixes and Improvements
- The option to hide the skill name written on the icon of skills dropped from the Drilling Station has been added. You can access it from the "Options/Interface" menu.
- The problem of the maximum health sometimes being shown incorrectly at the start of the game has been solved.
- The problem with incorrect input hints appearing on the Workshop screen has been solved.
- While in the main menu, if you switch to a different window, the issue of button sounds being heard while navigating with the mouse, even though the game is not in focus, has been solved.
- The reward title of achievements that don't give rewards has been removed.
Achievements
- 8 new achievements have been added. You can check the details in the Codex/Achievements section.
- The amount of rewards given by most achievements has been reduced.
Changed files in this update