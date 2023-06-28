 Skip to content

I commissioned some dogs update for 28 June 2023

V1.0.2 - Fixed bone is marked as a dog in level 12

Hidden object 50 on level 12 (Monster River) was marked as a dog when it was in fact a bone.

If you find any other issues like this in any of my games, please let me know on the forums. Thanks!

CHANGELOG

FIXED - Bone incorrectly marked as dog

