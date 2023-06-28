V1.0.2 - Fixed bone is marked as a dog in level 12

Hidden object 50 on level 12 (Monster River) was marked as a dog when it was in fact a bone.
If you find any other issues like this in any of my games, please let me know on the forums. Thanks!
CHANGELOG
FIXED - Bone incorrectly marked as dog
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is broken because store.steampowered.com and checkout.steampowered.com must have same sessionid cookie.
Hidden object 50 on level 12 (Monster River) was marked as a dog when it was in fact a bone.
If you find any other issues like this in any of my games, please let me know on the forums. Thanks!
FIXED - Bone incorrectly marked as dog
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update