On the Peril of Parrots update for 28 June 2023

Patch 1.0.1a

Patchnotes via Steam Community

📢 Update: On the Peril of Parrots!

After receiving valuable feedback from our amazing players, we've been hard at work making some exciting improvements to On the Peril of Parrots.

  • Enhanced Settings: We've listened to your requests and have expanded the settings feature to include both audio and visual settings. These are accessible from the main menu.
  • Refined Gameplay: We've made significant tweaks to the gameplay to better highlight the key systems and mechanics of the game.
  • Bug Fixes: We've identified and addressed the reported unsolvable puzzles.

We are immensely grateful for your valuable feedback and continuous support.
As always, please let us know if you have any further suggestions or feedback.

Best regards,
The Development Team

