v1.03.9 Optimization & Mob Update

Hello Lords and Ladies!

We're excited to announce another big content update and feature release for June! Since we released animals early this month, we've been hard at work tweaking the performance of RivenWorld and adding additional content for all of you!

Immproved Optimization

We spent countless hours working on optimizing RivenWorld and the environment, we can successfully report we raised FPS by 200% during our testing.

The Undead

We want to add a particular fear of night to RivenWorld, and with this, we started working on the Undead. They rise out of shrines around the map at night and gradually worsen as the nights continue. Right now, they guard the shrines, but in the future, we plan to make them more aggressive and seek players at night to help enforce the need for shelter!

World Overhaul

With the new optimizations, we also found a need to replace our trees. This is the first game we've ever built, and none of us our game developers. Though watching videos and trial and error, we found the trees were the cause of a significant amount of lag and optimization issues. So now the world has a new layer of trees we like a lot more.

RivenWorld Demo

We know the player base for our little game is not as big as some would hope, and we're a new studio (a group of friends making a game). With this, we decided to release a demo to let people try out RivenWorld before they purchase.

The demo will allow you 24 Hours to play RivenWorld; you have access to the full game during the demo, and once the 24-hour clock is out, you will need to purchase RivenWorld on Steam.

Change Notes

Added

New world design with more tree variations and more of a "Europe" feel

Sound effects at night near shrines

New building blocks

Hotbar scroll wheel support with key bind to enable

New keybind system

In-game map & mini-map

In-game map waypoint system

Tree cutting system w/ animation and sound effects

New king tax system

Modified/ Fixed

New Animal AI, with improved performance

King's Mountain and throne position

A lot of performance tweaks and changes

Use of the progress bar when capturing the throne

Fixed item stacking issues

Fixed durability duplication issues

Fixed animals getting stuck on cliffs

Fixed NPCs in the towns

New balance of tools and resources

New animal death animations

Animals now do not go through structures

A lot of bug fixes

Removed