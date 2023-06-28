v1.03.9 Optimization & Mob Update

Hello Lords and Ladies!
We're excited to announce another big content update and feature release for June! Since we released animals early this month, we've been hard at work tweaking the performance of RivenWorld and adding additional content for all of you!
Immproved Optimization
We spent countless hours working on optimizing RivenWorld and the environment, we can successfully report we raised FPS by 200% during our testing.
The Undead
We want to add a particular fear of night to RivenWorld, and with this, we started working on the Undead. They rise out of shrines around the map at night and gradually worsen as the nights continue. Right now, they guard the shrines, but in the future, we plan to make them more aggressive and seek players at night to help enforce the need for shelter!
World Overhaul
With the new optimizations, we also found a need to replace our trees. This is the first game we've ever built, and none of us our game developers. Though watching videos and trial and error, we found the trees were the cause of a significant amount of lag and optimization issues. So now the world has a new layer of trees we like a lot more.
RivenWorld Demo
We know the player base for our little game is not as big as some would hope, and we're a new studio (a group of friends making a game). With this, we decided to release a demo to let people try out RivenWorld before they purchase.
The demo will allow you 24 Hours to play RivenWorld; you have access to the full game during the demo, and once the 24-hour clock is out, you will need to purchase RivenWorld on Steam.
Change Notes
Added
- New world design with more tree variations and more of a "Europe" feel
- Sound effects at night near shrines
- New building blocks
- Hotbar scroll wheel support with key bind to enable
- New keybind system
- In-game map & mini-map
- In-game map waypoint system
- Tree cutting system w/ animation and sound effects
- New king tax system
Modified/ Fixed
- New Animal AI, with improved performance
- King's Mountain and throne position
- A lot of performance tweaks and changes
- Use of the progress bar when capturing the throne
- Fixed item stacking issues
- Fixed durability duplication issues
- Fixed animals getting stuck on cliffs
- Fixed NPCs in the towns
- New balance of tools and resources
- New animal death animations
- Animals now do not go through structures
- A lot of bug fixes
Removed
- Nothing
Changed files in this update