Update 0.9.7.6

Build 11582545 · Last edited 28 June 2023 – 23:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Tutorial Wording changed

Tutorial will end when the player reaches the end of the screens. Gives an option to close or closes automatically after 5 second

-Option Menu's linked to the option script

-First Blood achievemtn updated to display on the first death

Menu Selector moving with mouse, startmenu and core selection menu, as well as keyboard

Core selection has a back button

-Start/Options/Quit will drop down when another panel is selected, and come back when no other panels are selected

-Can select core with keyboard, up and down. The selector displays the information of the core it is on

Removed 2 legs on each side, changed the animation only top legs move up, and only bottom legs move down

-Added 2 hints for tutorial(Boss bases and how they affect the enemies), (indicator and win condition)

-Changed the volume of the explosion sound

-Updated loading screen to show all the new hints, and every 3 seconds change the hint randomly

Fixed Gatling collider

-Fixed bug with coming soon menu

-added gridsize to tooltip for building and gun buttons

-fixed hover movement