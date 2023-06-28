 Skip to content

Scrap Bastion update for 28 June 2023

Update 0.9.7.6

Build 11582545 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Tutorial Wording changed

  • Tutorial will end when the player reaches the end of the screens. Gives an option to close or closes automatically after 5 second

-Option Menu's linked to the option script

-First Blood achievemtn updated to display on the first death

  • Menu Selector moving with mouse, startmenu and core selection menu, as well as keyboard

  • Core selection has a back button

-Start/Options/Quit will drop down when another panel is selected, and come back when no other panels are selected

-Can select core with keyboard, up and down. The selector displays the information of the core it is on

  • Removed 2 legs on each side, changed the animation only top legs move up, and only bottom legs move down

-Added 2 hints for tutorial(Boss bases and how they affect the enemies), (indicator and win condition)

-Changed the volume of the explosion sound

-Updated loading screen to show all the new hints, and every 3 seconds change the hint randomly

  • Fixed Gatling collider

-Fixed bug with coming soon menu

-added gridsize to tooltip for building and gun buttons

-fixed hover movement

