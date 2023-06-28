Update 0.9.7.6

-
Tutorial Wording changed
-
Tutorial will end when the player reaches the end of the screens. Gives an option to close or closes automatically after 5 second
-Option Menu's linked to the option script
-First Blood achievemtn updated to display on the first death
-
Menu Selector moving with mouse, startmenu and core selection menu, as well as keyboard
-
Core selection has a back button
-Start/Options/Quit will drop down when another panel is selected, and come back when no other panels are selected
-Can select core with keyboard, up and down. The selector displays the information of the core it is on
- Removed 2 legs on each side, changed the animation only top legs move up, and only bottom legs move down
-Added 2 hints for tutorial(Boss bases and how they affect the enemies), (indicator and win condition)
-Changed the volume of the explosion sound
-Updated loading screen to show all the new hints, and every 3 seconds change the hint randomly
- Fixed Gatling collider
-Fixed bug with coming soon menu
-added gridsize to tooltip for building and gun buttons
-fixed hover movement
