Ends update for 28 June 2023

Bug Fixes: Additional Tutorializing

Ends update for 28 June 2023

Bug Fixes: Additional Tutorializing

Build 11582373

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've gotten quite a few people now who've missed the phone mechanic of the game to the point that I believe I have not adequately conveyed it on my part. This makes it a bug and it needs to be fixed. So, I've implemented some of the suggestions of some very helpful people in The Librarian's comment section.

  • Added "Tab" icon to the phone home bar
  • Made the phone come up at the start of your second time through the loop (Suggested by @SkeleTonHammer, @valletas, and probably more)
  • Added reset if the player goes too far outside the play area

I've also been adjusting the price recently in response to a significant amount of refunds and very valid complaints about the cost of the game. This is my first game and due to the significant amount of randomness, I was unsure how long the game was. Turns out it was very short. Hopefully now it is at a more reasonable price in time for the Summer Sale.

Bonus Hint: Open your dang phone!

