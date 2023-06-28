Bug Fixes: Additional Tutorializing

I've gotten quite a few people now who've missed the phone mechanic of the game to the point that I believe I have not adequately conveyed it on my part. This makes it a bug and it needs to be fixed. So, I've implemented some of the suggestions of some very helpful people in The Librarian's comment section.

Added "Tab" icon to the phone home bar

Made the phone come up at the start of your second time through the loop (Suggested by @SkeleTonHammer, @valletas, and probably more)

Added reset if the player goes too far outside the play area

I've also been adjusting the price recently in response to a significant amount of refunds and very valid complaints about the cost of the game. This is my first game and due to the significant amount of randomness, I was unsure how long the game was. Turns out it was very short. Hopefully now it is at a more reasonable price in time for the Summer Sale.

Bonus Hint: Open your dang phone!