Aw Heck, WAR! update for 28 June 2023

Wednesday Update

Build 11582351

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Remade main battle map for landscape component efficiency
-fixed Cigs and lighter not holstering
-Increased Jet bomber strike accuracy and added whooshing air sound to bombs :)
-Added new near miss bullet sounds!

