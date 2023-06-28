-Remade main battle map for landscape component efficiency
-fixed Cigs and lighter not holstering
-Increased Jet bomber strike accuracy and added whooshing air sound to bombs :)
-Added new near miss bullet sounds!
Aw Heck, WAR! update for 28 June 2023
Wednesday Update
-Remade main battle map for landscape component efficiency
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update