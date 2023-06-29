Update 0.0.8

- Modified the initial respawn location of players.
- Changed the key for player elimination by the assassin to a more accessible key.
- Fixed a minor bug with the player count bar in the lobby.
- Improved the player respawn process during game loading.
- Enhanced the presentation of player names in the voting frames during the meeting room.
- Reduced the voting timer once all players have voted to expedite the process.
- Added an end-of-voting information screen displaying the most voted player and the result of correctly identifying the assassin or executing an innocent player.
- Resolved occasional screen freezing issues at the end of the game.
- Fixed automatic text filling in the chat upon opening the screen.
- Improved the respawn process for ghosts.
- Addressed incorrect notifications about the need for keys to open doors at inappropriate times.
- Implemented a tutorial button on the main menu leading to a comprehensive tutorial covering the roles of innocents, assassins, and ghosts.
- Included the name of the assassin in the victory screen for innocents and the victory screen for the assassin.
- Enhanced the message the assassin receives during the initial seconds of the game to clearly indicate their role as the assassin.
- Improved game sounds overall.
- Assassins now hear the sounds of approaching ghosts, allowing them to attempt evasive maneuvers even without direct visibility.
- Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor was disappearing when using the "Alt + Tab" function.
