Night Escape update for 29 June 2023

Update 0.0.8

Update 0.0.8

29 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Modified the initial respawn location of players.
  • Changed the key for player elimination by the assassin to a more accessible key.
  • Fixed a minor bug with the player count bar in the lobby.
  • Improved the player respawn process during game loading.
  • Enhanced the presentation of player names in the voting frames during the meeting room.
  • Reduced the voting timer once all players have voted to expedite the process.
  • Added an end-of-voting information screen displaying the most voted player and the result of correctly identifying the assassin or executing an innocent player.
  • Resolved occasional screen freezing issues at the end of the game.
  • Fixed automatic text filling in the chat upon opening the screen.
  • Improved the respawn process for ghosts.
  • Addressed incorrect notifications about the need for keys to open doors at inappropriate times.
  • Implemented a tutorial button on the main menu leading to a comprehensive tutorial covering the roles of innocents, assassins, and ghosts.
  • Included the name of the assassin in the victory screen for innocents and the victory screen for the assassin.
  • Enhanced the message the assassin receives during the initial seconds of the game to clearly indicate their role as the assassin.
  • Improved game sounds overall.
  • Assassins now hear the sounds of approaching ghosts, allowing them to attempt evasive maneuvers even without direct visibility.
  • Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor was disappearing when using the "Alt + Tab" function.

