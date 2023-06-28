 Skip to content

EFGH Escape from Garbage House update for 28 June 2023

EFGH　Escape from Garbage house 1.0601

Share · View all patches · Build 11582239 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Itada sometimes walks too fast
Fixed to make it easier to communicate with up to 3 youtube players in all stages.
Fixed that the song doesn't play at the ending

