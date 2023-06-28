 Skip to content

SLUDGE LIFE 2 update for 28 June 2023

V230628

Share · View all patches · Build 11582197 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed taking NEWSBEAK APP pics when target is right below you
  • Fixed STUCK SPOT in starting room near DEAD FISH
  • Fixed DOUBLE JUMP right after using GLIDER bug
  • Tweaked CREDITS

