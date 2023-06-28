- Added functionality to allow changing shipment quantities 10 or 1000 at a time (you could already change them 100 at a time). Holding down Shift moves 10 every time you click the up or down button, holding down Ctrl moves 100, and holding down Alt moves 1000.
- Fixed an issue where the game would "forget" that Ctrl was held down if you clicked on a UI element (including text labels in the UI).
Sky Base Venus Playtest update for 28 June 2023
Patch notes for Demo build 0.2.5 (2023-Jun-28)
