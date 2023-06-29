[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42219717/b81758e4e058214481c9d6ad59bf44a35d301f65.png[/img]
Beach Ball Summer!
- New Game Mode: Beach Ball Summer
- Find the giant beach balls and knock them into the the large glowing goal zones
- Get 5 beach balls into the goal zones to complete each level
- Each world gets its own level and unique beach ball unlock
- Complete each world to unlock all the beach balls
- Select beach ball mode from the main menu to try it out
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42219717/02f354538aae3ed594fa67cbc6d33be663b8141a.png[/img]
Changed files in this update