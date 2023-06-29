 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Horse and Go Seek update for 29 June 2023

Beach Ball Summer!

Share · View all patches · Build 11582179 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42219717/b81758e4e058214481c9d6ad59bf44a35d301f65.png[/img]

Beach Ball Summer!

  • New Game Mode: Beach Ball Summer
  • Find the giant beach balls and knock them into the the large glowing goal zones
  • Get 5 beach balls into the goal zones to complete each level
  • Each world gets its own level and unique beach ball unlock
  • Complete each world to unlock all the beach balls
  • Select beach ball mode from the main menu to try it out

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42219717/02f354538aae3ed594fa67cbc6d33be663b8141a.png[/img]

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1927411 Depot 1927411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link