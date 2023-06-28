Avian Knights Patch Notes: June 28th

Gameplay & Balance:
- Added reward to resurrect Co-Op player
Fixes & Improvements:
- Player city name overlap fixed on leaderboards
- Fixed countdown loop in the reward room
- Fixed shield glitch that gets stuck on the screen when a knight is killed
- Fixed AI Hippogriff getting stuck on platforms ledges
- Fixed leaderboard errors
- Tweet the best accomplishment if multiple are earned
- Arena Mode: AI tuning to unlock players stuck in jail in the Jail Break gamemode
- Fixed sound sound FX bugs from portal exit
- Fixed weapons not spawning on Arena Mode
- Lvl 2 Bow previously went through platforms this was unintended and now explodes on collision with platforms
Quality of Life:
- Allow player to cancel registration/login if process is taking too long
- Updated tutorial for leveling up from the Phoenix to the Thunderbird
- Added state column to the league standings and world record pages
- Updated end of season tournament to be for the Top 8 players
- Added functionality for players to adjust sound from the pause menu in game
- Pausing the game will also pause the background music
