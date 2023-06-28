 Skip to content

Avian Knights update for 28 June 2023

Avian Knights Patch Notes: June 28th

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay & Balance:

  • Added reward to resurrect Co-Op player

Fixes & Improvements:

  • Player city name overlap fixed on leaderboards
  • Fixed countdown loop in the reward room
  • Fixed shield glitch that gets stuck on the screen when a knight is killed
  • Fixed AI Hippogriff getting stuck on platforms ledges
  • Fixed leaderboard errors
  • Tweet the best accomplishment if multiple are earned
  • Arena Mode: AI tuning to unlock players stuck in jail in the Jail Break gamemode
  • Fixed sound sound FX bugs from portal exit
  • Fixed weapons not spawning on Arena Mode
  • Lvl 2 Bow previously went through platforms this was unintended and now explodes on collision with platforms

Quality of Life:

  • Allow player to cancel registration/login if process is taking too long
  • Updated tutorial for leveling up from the Phoenix to the Thunderbird
  • Added state column to the league standings and world record pages
  • Updated end of season tournament to be for the Top 8 players
  • Added functionality for players to adjust sound from the pause menu in game
  • Pausing the game will also pause the background music

