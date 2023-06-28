V1.08 Ready Now!

Got another Day 1 Patch for you!
Thanks for more reports, we've been able to make a couple more fixes which we've got up now. KEEP THOSE REPORTS COMING!!
Improvements
- Adding reminder to save at least once before quitting or exiting to main menu
- Setting max frame rate
Bugs
- Fixed “Decorate” button incorrectly showing in Player Teashop
As a reminder to receive the update you need to close and reopen Steam.
In case of any confusion to do a manual save you can access it in the journal in the rightmost, red tab with the gear icon on it. If you have never made a save click an empty save file to use. We will work to make this clearer to new players in a future update!
Thanks for all of your support and help in getting through launch day,
-Kitten Cup Studio
