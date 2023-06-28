V1.08 Ready Now!

Got another Day 1 Patch for you!

Thanks for more reports, we've been able to make a couple more fixes which we've got up now. KEEP THOSE REPORTS COMING!!

Improvements

Adding reminder to save at least once before quitting or exiting to main menu

Setting max frame rate

Bugs

Fixed “Decorate” button incorrectly showing in Player Teashop

As a reminder to receive the update you need to close and reopen Steam.

In case of any confusion to do a manual save you can access it in the journal in the rightmost, red tab with the gear icon on it. If you have never made a save click an empty save file to use. We will work to make this clearer to new players in a future update!

Thanks for all of your support and help in getting through launch day,

-Kitten Cup Studio