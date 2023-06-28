 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pekoe update for 28 June 2023

V1.08 Ready Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 11582009 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Got another Day 1 Patch for you!

Thanks for more reports, we've been able to make a couple more fixes which we've got up now. KEEP THOSE REPORTS COMING!!

Improvements

  • Adding reminder to save at least once before quitting or exiting to main menu
  • Setting max frame rate

Bugs

  • Fixed “Decorate” button incorrectly showing in Player Teashop

As a reminder to receive the update you need to close and reopen Steam.

In case of any confusion to do a manual save you can access it in the journal in the rightmost, red tab with the gear icon on it. If you have never made a save click an empty save file to use. We will work to make this clearer to new players in a future update!

Thanks for all of your support and help in getting through launch day,

-Kitten Cup Studio

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1626351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1626352
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link