Pride/Tracey Brakes update

Tracey Brakes joins the Hyperhell roster as our first post release new character!

Armed with a comically large scythe and a grapple hook, she can be unlocked by getting a 20x combo during a run, or with cheats by [spoiler] Pressing 1 and 9 at the same time on the main menu (this unlocks everything!) [/spoiler]

Showcase vid:

here

-New character: Tracey Brakes

4 HP, 4SPD

= ability: grappling hook - hold rmb to pull yourself towards walls or to pull enemies towards you

start with giant scythe, scythe is slow but instantly recharges swing when you kill an enemy with it

no gun pickups

-Added new FPS minigame in satan's megamansion, with a cameo from [spoiler] Lillith Walker/Bunlith, the lead developer of Bloodborne PSX/Bloodborne Kart! She was super fun to work with, shoutout to her, go play her games they're also free >:) [/spoiler]

-Two new starter weapons, DJ Re:Code now starts with a deagle and Folie now starts with an Uzi

-Some slight boss nerfs, mostly notably made reagan periodically lower his speed to rest which should make him easier to hit

-Multiple possible boss arena spawns per stage, should hopefully lead to more varied boss fights

-Two new minibosses, Booster Bruce and Fallen Angel

-Various QOL, such as:

Grungo buff (base heat lowered to 0)

Way more spawn points,

Abyss arena is a bit bigger,

Takes longer to pick up common guns while holding a rare gun,

More im forgetting, probably