 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tyrion Cuthbert: Attorney of the Arcane update for 28 June 2023

Patch 1.12

Share · View all patches · Build 11581877 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

-Fixed bad syntax in Case 4 that prevented it from compiling during runtime.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1590231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1590233
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link