The New Ending Update

_

Patch Notes

_

Major Additions:

Added more lore-based content to the game

A new ending has been added to the game. What new secrets will you uncover at River Fields Mortuary?

Added new haunt events

Added 3 new bodies to ebalm

Haunt aggressiveness slider that changes how frequent the player experiences haunt events has been added

Miscellaneous:

Improved portions of the haunt system to better work with the new slider

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where players could still moisturize with the quick inventory open

Adjusted some lighting issues

A number of fixes to the finale system that were causing various soft lock issues early in a shift.

Fixed a bug in the tutorial sequence where the door note did not display the correct initial interact icon

Fixed a long standing performance issue with the endless hall event

Fixed an issue where it was sometimes difficult to open the basement doors due to interact distance

Adjusted some lighting issues

Note From the Dev:

Thank you everyone for continuing to support and play The Mortuary Assistant! As I’ve stated in other posts, this update will be the last major update for the foreseeable future. That doesn’t mean there won't be any updates but I have been supporting MA exclusively for almost a year now and it is time for me to focus on new projects and content. Keep an eye out for random things like new bodies, haunts, etc. but the updates will slow dramatically from here. Thank you all again so much for being here to enjoy The Mortuary Assistant!

-Brian

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the The Mortuary Assistant Bugs and Feedback Thread or on the relevant channels on the DREADXP Discord.