Share · View all patches · Build 11581714 · Last edited 28 June 2023 – 20:06:19 UTC by Wendy

UI modifications, mostly to the jailbreaks listing interface (with thanks to The FluffeyPanda for feedback on this)

the jailbreaks panel now closes when you move your character

new tutorial screens to show other ways to close the panel

new descriptions for jailbreaks

clearer indication that there's a limit to the number of jailbreaks

Stage to stage balancing

new movement speeds for later stages

Also some typo fixing and some visual tidying.