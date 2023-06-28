Gallery & Walkthrough Update

As promised here is the gallery update!

The gallery can be accessed by Installing Valencia in your room and talking to her about the gallery option.

You will also notice an option to enter a code. These are for members of my patreon who want to access a full unlocked gallery and godmode options.

You can join here if you want to get those cheats - https://www.patreon.com/posts/85270573

That said, you do NOT need to join the patreon. Nothing is locked for non patreon members, you are able to unlock everything yourself in the game.

For those still struggling to access the steam manual, here is a direct link to the steam walkthrough:

Thank you so much once more guys!