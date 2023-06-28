Share · View all patches · Build 11581681 · Last edited 28 June 2023 – 20:39:02 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Survivors!

We have Experimental Build b323 for you.

B323 has some new POIs, other additions, changes, and fixes!

Here is how you can access the A21 b323 Experimental build:

Right click on the game in Steam

Click on Properties

Click the “Betas” tab

The drop down menu will have latest_experimental available <— you want THAT

Select that and wait for the game to download

Please look here to report bugs.

We recommend starting a new savegame with b323 for the best experience. We don't expect to break existing Experimental savegames with this build.

The mod slot change will not change existing items, it only applies to newly found items.

As always, thanks for participating in Experimental!

Here is what changed since b317:

A21 b323 Changelog

Added

Dew collector creates activity heat when filling

Workbench and cement mixer makes activity heat when crafting

Workstations reset activity heat delay when moving back in time

House_modern_27 TIER3

Wilderness_filler_08

Wilderness_filler_11

Wilderness_filler_07

Wilderness_filler_09

Wilderness_filler_10

Diner_07 for roadside

Cave_07 wilderness cave

House_modern_28 TIER3

Wilderness_filler_04

House_construction_05

Added block triggers being destroyed activates it (if by AI then target nearest player. Explosions do not, as they do their own block changes)

Trader gate custom locked door audio

FPS cap so we don't hit extreme rates

Changed

Ask user for confirmation before opening URLs in the browser

Armor crafting Tier 3 now uses the military fiber icon since Tiers 1 and 2 use cloth and leather

Increased vehicle transition time between max speeds

Increased bicycle, minibike, motorcycle and 4x4 coasting

Adjusted bicycle, minibike, motorcycle and 4x4 max speeds and torque and turbo now increases torque

Lowered bicycle, minibike, motorcycle and 4x4 reverse speed and torque

Disabled bicycle and minibike reverse turbo

Increased minibike and motorcycle coasting and lowered reverse speeds

Batteries now scale the crafting resources per tier to prevent exploits

Updated localization for Machine Gunner perks to correctly call out 7.62mm ammo

Adjusted mod slot counts on all tools and weapons to allow a standard linear progression between tech tiers

Updated Journal Tips for Traders and Vending Machines due to recent changes

Updated localization for Repair Kits

Updated loadingTipKnownSchematics to reflect recent changes to recipe unlocks

Updated party game stage documentation in gamestages.xml due to recent changes

Updated Journal Tips for On Fire due to recent changes

Localization.txt updated for missed Twitch commands

Adjusted all tool and weapon entity and block damage values to allow a standard linear progression between quality levels and tech tiers

Reworked various issues with quest reward probabilities that resulted in poor reward offerings

Removed "AllowSpawnNearBackpack" from serverconfig.xml as the option not used

Fixed