WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition update for 28 June 2023

v1.1.0a Released

v1.1.0a Released

28 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

IMPROVEMENTS:

  • Made rival packs a bit less expansionist in fall and winter seasons.
  • Adjusted Rusty Bowl position in wolf mouth.

BUGS FIXED:

  • Multiplayer: When transferring hosting, connection can be lost in certain circumstances.
  • Multiplayer: Bison don't move away from dead player so player can revive safely.
  • Elk calf in fall season collapses instantly when it dies if wolf is biting on right side of neck.
  • Pronghorn carcasses are still furry when being consumed.
  • Mate when sitting or lying down plays the same idle animation repeatedly instead of mixing it up.
  • Den collider issues.
  • In Slough Creek winter, juniper bushes are floating a bit.
  • Minor terrain and vegetation issues.

