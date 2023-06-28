v1.1.0a Released

IMPROVEMENTS:
- Made rival packs a bit less expansionist in fall and winter seasons.
- Adjusted Rusty Bowl position in wolf mouth.
BUGS FIXED:
- Multiplayer: When transferring hosting, connection can be lost in certain circumstances.
- Multiplayer: Bison don't move away from dead player so player can revive safely.
- Elk calf in fall season collapses instantly when it dies if wolf is biting on right side of neck.
- Pronghorn carcasses are still furry when being consumed.
- Mate when sitting or lying down plays the same idle animation repeatedly instead of mixing it up.
- Den collider issues.
- In Slough Creek winter, juniper bushes are floating a bit.
- Minor terrain and vegetation issues.
