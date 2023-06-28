30XX 0.56 Patch Notes - June 28, 2023

Hello! Some business first today: 30XX will be leaving Early Access and entering 1.0 on August 9! It'll also be launching on Switch the same day.

Also! Today, at 4PM PT, we'll also be streaming some of the awesome community-made levels that players have built since the Maker Update on June 7. Tune in and see us get destroyed by player creations! We'll be live at twitch.tv/batterystaplegames.

30XX Patch 0.56 contains most of the remaining systems work as we prepare for 1.0 in six weeks! We're trying out one new Nina NRG regeneration mechanic (see below), so let us know what you think! We've also updated the HUD, with more changes on the way as a mini-patch during the 0.56 cycle. We've done an iteration pass on Power Augs, Weapon Augs, and Remnants, aimed at improving or reworking Augs that turned out not to be super fun in practice - all Power and Weapon Augs should be useful in the right situation. We've also toned down the power level on a few Cores that are performing a bit out of line.

While we prepare for 1.0, we're likely to make a few smaller patches containing more than just hotfix content in between our "major" patches.

As always - thanks for playing!

GAME CHANGES & FIXES:

EXPERIMENTAL: We're trying one more Nina NRG system in the next few days here - we'll likely hotfix this out if it's not popular (instead of waiting for 0.57). Nina's attacks now restore up to 1 NRG per two enemies hit (or 0.5/ea). Reduced Nina's NRG-on-health-pickup by half. Owlhawk's Arm Core increases this by 50% (100% with Resonator).

We've updated several HUD elements, with a few more on the way:

Health bar visuals are granular (blocks of 10 HP) again. Partial HP blocks will be partially filled.

Updated positioning & spacing of main player HUD elements. In addition, Ace's HUD now shows the Powers he currently has on his HUD bars, and shows more Powers when he has more than 3.

Updated currency displays. (This will be more elegant in a hotfix shortly after the patch.)

In online co-op, your partner now displays much more limited information to save screen space. (In local co-op, the "Hybrid bars" setting now kicks in Numbers Only at 16 units, down from 30).

The Chronovane components no longer spawn in runs after they've been properly used. The area involved can be re-entered from a special area in HQ.

Rush Job bosses now drop Memoria. (They drop slightly less than Standard bosses.)

Scrap Trawler's buff is no longer removed when purchasing an Aug from the Trader.

Fixed an issue causing crashes when Quick Restarting Weekly Challenges.

Fixed an issue causing Delta's offers to sometimes show smaller rewards than the player actually receives.

Fixed weird positioning when P2 enters a Mega Mode session.

Fixed an issue causing Aiming Crystal to hit the player for 0 if fired into a wall at point blank range.

Armatort's Pound's shot erasure now triggers Defend effects (like Counterstrike and Reboot).

When exiting a Digzone while spinning, the dig/spin state is now maintained for up to 0.5s as long as that direction is held down.

Ace once again gains "half-charge" damage. This currently has no visual.

Dracopent's Set bonus now guarantees all attacks happen at at least half charge (instead of raising the effective charged level of all attacks by one). In combination with the rest of this set, this led to really degenerate damage too quickly.

Vagrant's Sonata (Head Core) now lets you use Powers during overheating as intended while you don't have the NRG to use the Power normally.

Zookeeper's Wrath (Arm Core) now fires up to 3 Repro attacks per fully charged attack (5 with Resonator). (This limit doesn't count Repros that naturally attack alongside charged attacks, like Facesmasher. It does count Reboot (if it resets Reboot's laser).

Updated several Power Augs, Remnants, Weapons, and Weapon Augs:

Swapped the names of Wild Mortar and Serene Mortar. (Wild increases Echo effects - Serene gives NRG back.)

Serene Mortar now grants 4 NRG per enemy killed by it (up from 2).

Metal Gear (Aiming Gear) now reduces damage dealt by 50% (down from 75%).

Whirlspur (Rending Whirl) now also increases damage dealt by 20%.

Supersonic Bolt (Jagged Bolt) now increases speed by 150% (up from 50%), and increases damage dealt by 20%.

Bouncing Bolt (Jagged Bolt) now chains homing effects to a second nearby target, even if the first target isn't killed by the attack.

Mimic Drone now increases Autodrone (and other damaging Autodrone fusions) damage by 25% instead of its previous effect.

Devoted Drone now grants +100% Power Efficiency for Autodrone and its fusions instead of its previous effect.

Void Double (base Power) now fires one scythe on effect end that seeks a nearby target (instead of 2, that fly off in the upper diagonals). Stacks capped at 20 (for a base 100 damage Scythe).

Enter the Void (Leviathan Power Aug) redesigned. Now increases explosion area of effect and damage by 30%.

Sacred Minnow (Leviathan Power Aug) redesigned. Now applies a debuff to enemies that heals Ace for 3 when defeating enemies with Leviathan.

Striking Leviathan no longer grants Style.

Remnant of Time (Clockzone) redesigned. Now increases buff effect durations by 50% instead of infinite coyote-time. (This currently includes Ace's Style stacks.)

Remnant of Wind (Highvault) redesigned. Now grants a bonus jump when dealing damage with an Attack in midair. This effect can be repeated.

Increased the size of Grandmaster's hitbox by 30% so it's a little easier to use.

Increased Grandmaster base damage to 14 (from 10).

Lingering Fist's previous effect (Grandmaster Unleash still sends enemies flying after death, even if it isn't the killing blow) is now a baseline Grandmaster ability.

Lingering Fist redesigned. Now increases the damage dealt by enemies sent flying by 50%.

Rapid Fist redesigned. Now doubles attack range while charged.

Dawnbind's charged attack now grants 6 style stacks as a bonus, instead of hitting all 3 aim directions. (The weapon's fun to aim - the charged strike hitting all angles made it a bit less fun to use.)

Chainbind tooltip corrected (Damage bonus is 50%), and now properly works on bosses and minibosses.

Stylestrike (Dawnbind Weapon Aug) redesigned. Now increases all damage dealt by 30% when Dawnbind is equipped at full Style.

Lara no longer costs CP to equip.

Wavethrower (Lara Weapon Aug) now increases damage and NRG cost of its Unleash, instead of its previous effect.

Edgewall base damage increased to 13 (from 10). Charged damage reduced to 40 (from 50). Edgewall no longer multi-hits large enemies. (This was a little silly - it could hit very large enemies 3-4 times.)

Edgewall's Unleash shield no longer consumes next-attack effects like Coup de Grace and Rage Circuit. (This is a buff - it was eating these effects for 0 damage.)

Tonbokiri base damage down to 15 (from 18).

Plasma Beam base damage per tick reduced to 3 (from 5). Duration reduced from 1 sec to 0.5 sec. Plasma Beam can now only spawn a damage zone on an enemy once every 0.5 sec. (Plasma Beam's damaging zone was almost tripling the damage of charged shots all by itself!)

Removed the attack stat bonuses from Arm Core Augs. (They're already very powerful as is!)

The Trader now offers 1 Core Extender per encounter (down from 2). She'll still stock up to 2 if you don't buy the first one.

Hazard indicators for off-screen enemies/projectiles now scale in size the closer they get to entering the screen.

Added over 70 new sound effects!

Fixed an error where starting Community Mode would fail to check for existing Standard runs, letting you overwrite your data without a prompt.

Fixed an "empty" support showing if you have a Power in a support slot with no Power above it.

Fixed Zen Vortex's mini fireballs spawning on the player.

Vital Gambit now properly leaves you at 10 HP (instead of 1).

Fixed an Ace animation error involving airdash & Thanatos.

Dash duration is now snapshotted when starting a dash, fixing an issue where Vagrant's Waltz could cause super long blink dashes or super short normal dashes. (It was usually the former.)

Item Copy effects no longer try to copy Quest items, Scrapbits, or Resonated Armor parts.

Autocharge can no longer be toggled on/off to fire charged shots with Zookeeper's Burden active.

Charmed Flapps no longer block additional enemy spawns in Contemplation Rooms.

Fixed an issue causing Delta's battle theme to fail to play sometimes.

Fixed Charging Magnet behaving oddly on gravity-flipped pickups.

Fixed Reboot's laser positioning when in reversed gravity.

Fixed Aim+Arc behavior with reversed gravity.

Fixed an issue allowing Fatal Fury to be rerolled after picking it up at least once.

Fixed Zen Vortex (Mortar+Whirl)'s mini-mortars not properly scaling with player Augs.

Fixed Dolomite Link & Raijin Call not properly scaling with temporary player buffs.

Fixed an inaccurate hitbox on Clockzone Spring Knight attacks.

Homing effects no longer try to target Deepverse Glitcharcs.

Mini Crystals no longer respawn with Delta's Spectres condition active.

Fixed some animation stuff w/ Edgewall's shield.

CQC Enthusist now also benefits Edgewall.

Zen Heretic no longer destroys Dustria springs.

Negation Pulse properly destroys Echobeast's summons again.

Seeking Striker is no longer neutered by Seeker Beam.

Buffed Seeker Beam's seeking ability.

Fixed Counterstrike's tooltip, and increased the buff time to 3 seconds (from 2).

Fixed some weirdness when digzone-dashing near the edge of a Contemplation Room.

Clockzone Swarmers no longer respawn with Spectres active.

Changed Arc Beam + Rocket Beam interaction.

Fixed Graceful Strikes' stacking.

Fixed level catalog searches breaking when using nonstandard characters.

Fixed a crash in the level catalog when your Windows username has characters that don't appear in the English alphabet.

Fixed a crash in the level catalog that could occur randomly (we weren't handling the server response properly).

Fixed an issue where in community mode, objects with a "path" parameter could prevent other objects from loading.

Fixed miniboss arenas sometimes disappearing when the player is too far to the right of them in community mode.

Fixed camera weirdness in Burning Temple's miniboss arena in community mode.

Fixed lava sometimes not drawing in community mode when the player is too far to the right.

Fixed certain objects not behaving correctly when crossing large distances in community mode. Some objects still have this issue though, and we'll continue to chip away at these.