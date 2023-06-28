- Added a new game mode, Collector, in which the goal is to collect coins as quickly as possible
- In shared collector mode, the winner is the player or team collecting the most out of the common collectibles in the level
- In exclusive collector mode, each item can be collected by every player or team
- Added a new physics setting, Collision Extra Stability - when non-zero, extra angular mass is added to vehicle-vehicle collisions
- With extra stability, it is harder to change the direction of other vehicles or make them roll by colliding with them
- High extra stability can also reduce some cars getting stuck on each other when driving next to each other
- The campaign event result screen now shows the requirement for the next star level
- Added Sync Shore Damage location setting (on by default), setting WaterBottomShallow damage to be at least as much as the terrain damage
- Sync Shore Damage setting is now enabled in all previously made levels, too, fixing unwanted safehavens in some sumo and tag levels
- Fixed getting wrecked before start (for example, because of deadly terrain) actually making the cars invulnerable
- Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements
Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 28 June 2023
Update Notes for v0.92
Patchnotes via Steam Community
