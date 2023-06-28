 Skip to content

AColony update for 28 June 2023

v0.2.017

28 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,
a new patch is out with some fixes (v0.2.017):

  • added missing japanese translations for prisoners & faction system
  • added missing simplified chinese translations for prisoners & faction system
  • added missing french translations for prisoners & faction system
  • your colonists can re-equip lost weapons now (must be enabled in colonist menu)
  • updated room info panels for prisoners when pressing y or z
  • updated modern crossbow blood textures
  • fixed radioantenna access points for turn on or off
  • increased size of radioantenna by 10%
  • fixed tutorial arrows for widescreen & other size formats
  • network should accept p2p connection now on first try after closing active game in coop
  • fixed feed immobilized colonists of other factions bug
  • fixed feed immobilized colonists of otherfaction automatic job search bug
  • added visualizer to power switch connector block
  • neutral colonists no longer try to equip lost weapons again when enemies in near
  • you can go to event location by double clicking eventslot now
  • added faction banners to marking menu

Cheers!

Changed files in this update

