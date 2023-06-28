Hi everyone,
a new patch is out with some fixes (v0.2.017):
- added missing japanese translations for prisoners & faction system
- added missing simplified chinese translations for prisoners & faction system
- added missing french translations for prisoners & faction system
- your colonists can re-equip lost weapons now (must be enabled in colonist menu)
- updated room info panels for prisoners when pressing y or z
- updated modern crossbow blood textures
- fixed radioantenna access points for turn on or off
- increased size of radioantenna by 10%
- fixed tutorial arrows for widescreen & other size formats
- network should accept p2p connection now on first try after closing active game in coop
- fixed feed immobilized colonists of other factions bug
- fixed feed immobilized colonists of otherfaction automatic job search bug
- added visualizer to power switch connector block
- neutral colonists no longer try to equip lost weapons again when enemies in near
- you can go to event location by double clicking eventslot now
- added faction banners to marking menu
Cheers!
