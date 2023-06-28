 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Solomon Snow - First Contact update for 28 June 2023

Update is ready! 1.1.451.g1e43b1c85

Share · View all patches · Build 11581436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with tutorial popups not closing properly.
  • Improved user interface (UI).
  • Enhanced gamepad controller functionality.
  • Added support for Xbox platform.
  • Fixed shader for improved wall transparency and matrix effects.
  • Addressed mouse behavior issues.
  • Resolved localization teaser problem.
  • Upgraded Alien Pistol: increased damage and overall performance.
  • Revised layout of the main menu.
  • Introduced save profiles feature.
  • Fixed overlapping tasks caused by HUD icons.
  • Achieved performance improvements.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1744071 Depot 1744071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1744072 Depot 1744072
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link