- Fixed issue with tutorial popups not closing properly.
- Improved user interface (UI).
- Enhanced gamepad controller functionality.
- Added support for Xbox platform.
- Fixed shader for improved wall transparency and matrix effects.
- Addressed mouse behavior issues.
- Resolved localization teaser problem.
- Upgraded Alien Pistol: increased damage and overall performance.
- Revised layout of the main menu.
- Introduced save profiles feature.
- Fixed overlapping tasks caused by HUD icons.
- Achieved performance improvements.
Solomon Snow - First Contact update for 28 June 2023
Update is ready! 1.1.451.g1e43b1c85
Patchnotes via Steam Community
