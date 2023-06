Share · View all patches · Build 11581405 · Last edited 28 June 2023 – 19:32:20 UTC by Wendy

-Bugs have been added to the VR world including an achievement for collecting them

-VR music can be heard through your headset

-Added more feedback to some actions

-The view bobbing will change if running into a wall

-Each character has colored text for their name

-Many Minor Changes/Fixes