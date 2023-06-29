v1.10.1 Hotfix

Hi Galactic Survivalists!
We have just released a new build with some fixes that we have ready. Please update your dedicated server & client asap.
More to come soon!
- For bug reports and errors, please post in this forum:
https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/
For feedback on specific points, please share your thoughts in the pinned or new threads here:
- https://empyriononline.com/forums/faq-feedback.25/
Changelog v1.10.1 B4233 2023-06-29
Fixes:
- 00992: Scoped weapon crosshair position when zoomed in is different to the non zoomed in crosshair position
- 00897: Retractable multitool turret can go invisible when turned off
- Removed console command parameter "di wdw". The suggested use is the separate console command "bpcoll"
- Fixed: Xeno Steel Blocks thin shapes had wrong mass/hitpoints values
- 00989: Light come through blocks in opposite direction of light source with dynamic shadows
- 00990: Dynamic Shadows only work with 'Ultra' setting for shadows (they only work with Ultra & High settings)
- 00992: Crosshair position when zoomed in is different to the non zoomed in crosshair position
- Added HoverBike thruster particle effect
- Hoverbike can fly
- Fixed an exploit with the HV bike
- Xeno Steel Blocks thin shapes had wrong mass/hitpoints values (fixed in stock scenarios Default, Invader vs Defender, Default Multiplayer)
- XP Exploit with Water/Lava Blocks (fixed in stock scenarios Default, Invader vs Defender, Default Multiplayer)
- Fixed Default _POIGroupsConfig.yaml interfering with Custom Scenarios
Changed files in this update