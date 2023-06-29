 Skip to content

Empyrion - Galactic Survival update for 29 June 2023

v1.10.1 Hotfix

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

We have just released a new build with some fixes that we have ready. Please update your dedicated server & client asap.
More to come soon!

Changelog v1.10.1 B4233 2023-06-29

Fixes:

  • 00992: Scoped weapon crosshair position when zoomed in is different to the non zoomed in crosshair position
  • 00897: Retractable multitool turret can go invisible when turned off
  • Removed console command parameter "di wdw". The suggested use is the separate console command "bpcoll"
  • Fixed: Xeno Steel Blocks thin shapes had wrong mass/hitpoints values
  • 00989: Light come through blocks in opposite direction of light source with dynamic shadows
  • 00990: Dynamic Shadows only work with 'Ultra' setting for shadows (they only work with Ultra & High settings)
  • 00992: Crosshair position when zoomed in is different to the non zoomed in crosshair position
  • Added HoverBike thruster particle effect
  • Hoverbike can fly
  • Fixed an exploit with the HV bike
  • Xeno Steel Blocks thin shapes had wrong mass/hitpoints values (fixed in stock scenarios Default, Invader vs Defender, Default Multiplayer)
  • XP Exploit with Water/Lava Blocks (fixed in stock scenarios Default, Invader vs Defender, Default Multiplayer)
  • Fixed Default _POIGroupsConfig.yaml interfering with Custom Scenarios

