Build 11581279 · Last edited 28 June 2023 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Changelog

-Fixed typos

-Fixed one instance of a backer character being referred to by the incorrect name.

-Fixed slight plot inconsistency in Case 5

Bug Fixes

-Fixed issue in Case 4 where copies of "Celeste's Missing Sword" could be continuously added to the NOTES.