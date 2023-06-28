The Fabled Woods updates to Unreal Engine 5 with Version 1.1! 🌲

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37569367/1c96d673c2323d50d62d25de01468e217668f1ea.jpg[/img]

Greetings dear Explorers!

I know, I know ... It's been a while since my last update here on Steam. But I am back, and with nothing but good news! ːsteamhappyː I've tinkered for quite some time to update The Fabled Woods from Unreal Engine 4 - with which it was released with initially - to the current version of Unreal Engine 5!

And this brings a bunch of technical optimizations with it - DLSS3 for example, as well as a better ray tracing performance, new lighting, overall performance optimizations, etc.

Here is the complete list of additons, fixes, improvements, etc. version 1.1 adds to The Fabled Woods:

Update to Unreal Engine 5

New lighting

Performance optimization

Fixed several minor bugs

Forest refinements added

Wildlife added

DLSS3/NIS added

New Audio mixing added

Loads of menu fixes

No woods night time water fixed

Weird reflections in water under bridges fixed

Picture next to chemicals hard to pick up fixed

Credits not playing fixed

Spare room key hard to see fixed

Support for ultrawide added

DirectX 12 Crashing bugs fixed

FOV slider added

These are 4 new shots out of the Fabled Woods in all its ray traced beatuy:

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37569367/5948cc77878f6d6dbd35f380ed21c6c1aa602af5.jpg[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37569367/7760cb51be650ee1ae85f7d8d507fc68317e1ecf.jpg[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37569367/64cc051b0aaa515bc06624bf5563270b64be8806.jpg[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37569367/1578999503a39f1d6c5838f4045886ce3d73d886.jpg[/img]

All the best and stay healthy!

Joe - CyberPunch Studios

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1299480/The_Fabled_Woods/