 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Fabled Woods update for 28 June 2023

The Fabled Woods updates to Unreal Engine 5 with Version 1.1! 🌲

Share · View all patches · Build 11581271 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37569367/1c96d673c2323d50d62d25de01468e217668f1ea.jpg[/img]

Greetings dear Explorers!

I know, I know ... It's been a while since my last update here on Steam. But I am back, and with nothing but good news! ːsteamhappyː I've tinkered for quite some time to update The Fabled Woods from Unreal Engine 4 - with which it was released with initially - to the current version of Unreal Engine 5!

And this brings a bunch of technical optimizations with it - DLSS3 for example, as well as a better ray tracing performance, new lighting, overall performance optimizations, etc.

Here is the complete list of additons, fixes, improvements, etc. version 1.1 adds to The Fabled Woods:

  • Update to Unreal Engine 5
  • New lighting
  • Performance optimization
  • Fixed several minor bugs
  • Forest refinements added
  • Wildlife added
  • DLSS3/NIS added
  • New Audio mixing added
  • Loads of menu fixes
  • No woods night time water fixed
  • Weird reflections in water under bridges fixed
  • Picture next to chemicals hard to pick up fixed
  • Credits not playing fixed
  • Spare room key hard to see fixed
  • Support for ultrawide added
  • DirectX 12 Crashing bugs fixed
  • FOV slider added

These are 4 new shots out of the Fabled Woods in all its ray traced beatuy:

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37569367/5948cc77878f6d6dbd35f380ed21c6c1aa602af5.jpg[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37569367/7760cb51be650ee1ae85f7d8d507fc68317e1ecf.jpg[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37569367/64cc051b0aaa515bc06624bf5563270b64be8806.jpg[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37569367/1578999503a39f1d6c5838f4045886ce3d73d886.jpg[/img]

All the best and stay healthy!
Joe - CyberPunch Studios

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1299480/The_Fabled_Woods/

Changed files in this update

The Fabled Woods Content Depot 1299481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link