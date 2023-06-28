The Fabled Woods updates to Unreal Engine 5 with Version 1.1! 🌲

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37569367/1c96d673c2323d50d62d25de01468e217668f1ea.jpg[/img]
Greetings dear Explorers!
I know, I know ... It's been a while since my last update here on Steam. But I am back, and with nothing but good news! ːsteamhappyː I've tinkered for quite some time to update The Fabled Woods from Unreal Engine 4 - with which it was released with initially - to the current version of Unreal Engine 5!
And this brings a bunch of technical optimizations with it - DLSS3 for example, as well as a better ray tracing performance, new lighting, overall performance optimizations, etc.
Here is the complete list of additons, fixes, improvements, etc. version 1.1 adds to The Fabled Woods:
- Update to Unreal Engine 5
- New lighting
- Performance optimization
- Fixed several minor bugs
- Forest refinements added
- Wildlife added
- DLSS3/NIS added
- New Audio mixing added
- Loads of menu fixes
- No woods night time water fixed
- Weird reflections in water under bridges fixed
- Picture next to chemicals hard to pick up fixed
- Credits not playing fixed
- Spare room key hard to see fixed
- Support for ultrawide added
- DirectX 12 Crashing bugs fixed
- FOV slider added
These are 4 new shots out of the Fabled Woods in all its ray traced beatuy:
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37569367/5948cc77878f6d6dbd35f380ed21c6c1aa602af5.jpg[/img]
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37569367/7760cb51be650ee1ae85f7d8d507fc68317e1ecf.jpg[/img]
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37569367/64cc051b0aaa515bc06624bf5563270b64be8806.jpg[/img]
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37569367/1578999503a39f1d6c5838f4045886ce3d73d886.jpg[/img]
All the best and stay healthy!
Joe - CyberPunch Studios
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1299480/The_Fabled_Woods/
