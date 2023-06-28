New track and Steam Workshop support

Share · View all patches · Build 11581210 · Last edited 28 June 2023 – 23:26:18 UTC by Wendy

New update is live, time to race in Canada! Besides the new track, Steam Workshop is now supported for mod sharing: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1969650/workshop/

A guide for editing mods from the workshop and uploading your own mods can be found here:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2995950923

Full patch notes:

New track: Canada

Steam Workshop support

Mods affect driver goals for progress unlocks

Driver AI-skill has more impact

Adjusted default driver AI-skills

Adjusted AI behavior after start

Improved AI pit strategies

Bug fixes

You can check the full list of updates since the Early Access launch at the Community Hub.

Join the Discord server for info on Summer Season multiplayer events!