New track and Steam Workshop support

New update is live, time to race in Canada! Besides the new track, Steam Workshop is now supported for mod sharing:
A guide for editing mods from the workshop and uploading your own mods can be found here:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2995950923
Full patch notes:
- New track: Canada
- Steam Workshop support
- Mods affect driver goals for progress unlocks
- Driver AI-skill has more impact
- Adjusted default driver AI-skills
- Adjusted AI behavior after start
- Improved AI pit strategies
- Bug fixes
