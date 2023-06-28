 Skip to content

Formula TOP update for 28 June 2023

New track and Steam Workshop support

Build 11581210

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New update is live, time to race in Canada! Besides the new track, Steam Workshop is now supported for mod sharing: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1969650/workshop/

A guide for editing mods from the workshop and uploading your own mods can be found here:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2995950923

Full patch notes:

  • New track: Canada
  • Steam Workshop support
  • Mods affect driver goals for progress unlocks
  • Driver AI-skill has more impact
  • Adjusted default driver AI-skills
  • Adjusted AI behavior after start
  • Improved AI pit strategies
  • Bug fixes

You can check the full list of updates since the Early Access launch at the Community Hub.

Join the Discord server for info on Summer Season multiplayer events!

