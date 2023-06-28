v1.0.5 Minor Update

Hey, everyone!
We just released minor update Version 1.0.5 which addresses some video playback problems with the game on Steam Deck. As always, please let us know if any issues arise! Full changes below:
- Fully replaced video playback framework for added stability on Steam Deck
- Fixed issue with booth door interaction being erroneously enabled during title screen
- Fixed issue with in-game videos not pausing correctly
- Fixed issue where the wrong sound effect could play when VCR decides to launch a tape on eject
Changed files in this update