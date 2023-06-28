Unleash Celestial Fury: Sky Is Arrows Version 10.0 and Celestial Bow DLC!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//31486393/b4e3b4ebbba0f3f1f70b7c84de4ac8c2157fb3a8.png[/img]

Sky Is Arrows version 10.0 is now live.

Version 10.0 introduces new final bosses, Aldruin and Sir Roland, offering fresh and challenging encounters. The user interface receives a stunning improvement with 14 new targeting and area-of-effect graphics. Discover over 27 new "extra details" for heroes in the Lore section, delving deeper into their accomplishments during their campaign. Enjoy improved controls, reworked item wordings, and the addition of the Harmony Pendant for strategic choices. With spell and ability updates, balance updates, new sound effects, AI improvements, and bug fixes, version 10.0 takes Sky Is Arrows to new heights. Update now and embark on epic adventures!

Additionally, we're excited to announce the companion release of the Celestial Bow Item Chest DLC, available for pre-purchase now. Expand your arsenal with 20 new items that will enrich the Sky Is Arrows universe. Enhance your strategies and unleash the power of these unique additions. Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your gameplay experience. Pre-order the Celestial Bow Item Chest DLC today!

This update and Celestial Bow Item Chest are currently available for Windows.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//31486393/90e4123032029281e0e86ab305d29f03a819cb2c.png[/img]

Introduced new final bosses, Aldruin and Sir Roland, replacing the previous final boss system.

Reintroduced enemy heroes on the map (besides at the enemy castle), in Act 4+ (15% chance), including the Necromancer hero who was not present in the most recent version.

Added icons to quests indicating fights against Aldruin or Sir Roland in the current act.

Introduced new spells for Sir Roland: Holier Hammer and Consecrate.

Rebalanced Aldruin’s spells Lava Dart, and Meteor

Added new quest texts for fighting Aldruin and Sir Roland.

Updated gold amount from final battles and immediate display of received gold. This is instead of adding to your gold as you enter the next Act, this way feels more rewarding for the important castle sieging battles.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//31486393/ef14b13c0b772e9a2729877c2d4476426101939a.gif[/img]

Improved castle spawn locations on the Map, ensuring minimum distance and preventing adjacency to walls.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//31486393/d88dfaf4e2c1b92e417386653598de6e87e6ddcb.png[/img]

Added 27+ new hero “extra details” accessible in the Lore section under Show Details as they become counted.

Display hero and Aldruin/Sir Roland defeat counts for “extra details”.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//31486393/c7f862af907330b41604732f28687f89c87e387b.gif[/img]

Ensured item chests contain 2 or 3 items unless a unique item is present. No more 1 item chest.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//31486393/ddee64ea64bc60037d445d070c8eaf32454b1e4a.png[/img]

Introduced 14 new targeting (range) and AOE placement graphics for enhanced UI display. No more green circles.

Improved controls by selecting your hero if the player right-clicks while nothing or an enemy is selected.

Reworked item wordings for conciseness and clarity, emphasizing applicability with the wording “your forces” to show when an item is for your hero and army. Ex. instead of just saying your attacks it will say your forces attacks.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//31486393/d76c8ed4d28c55672ef8249895dbbff64faf2700.png[/img]

Added the Harmony Pendant, a new core item granting +1 Morale and +1 Luck.

Spellpower now affects damage over time from Poisoned, Electrified, and On Fire effects.

Updated portraits for Archer, Archer Hero, and Basilisk.

Reduced trap speed and adjusted sandstorms to only slow and not damage for the first three hits.

New sound effects for lightning storms, holy booms, mana burn, lifesteal, and sandstorm.

Added cooldown to skip through after battle report

Revised skill level up requirements for Ultimate Skills to allow leveling every 3rd level

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//31486393/06dc2b348d844cfd77639157a9ccccde68d79dd2.png[/img]

Added difficulty details for reduced battle reward gold (capped at 75%)

Added difficulty details for roaming heroes and Mobile Attackers Yes/No

Modified hold position order for troops to include a stop command when set to true

Fixed bug related to sieging enemy castles and teleportation bug after declining siege

Enhanced Town Portal art effects

Removed button borders from Skill icons on Hero selection screen

Reworked controls on item chests to prevent looping and unnecessary animations.

Increased chance of spawning "Misc" locations like Shrines and Graveyards on the Map.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//31486393/450ef154afe03311f77c2c4560c2f3c5d9edca9f.png[/img]

Improved Spark Shard and Scorpion Tail Totem to cost +50 gold and provide +1 Wisdom.

Improved Deep Freeze Trident and Lava Dagger to cost +50 gold and grant +1 Spell Power.

Reduced Heavy Shots ability’s damage buff and range penalty.

Fixed text for the number of enemies to vanquish in quest descriptions on Act 2+.

Addressed corner case bug of AI momentarily walking out of bounds in rare situations in battle.

Improved Lore section with an updated layout and new section for “extra details”.

Added indentation and page numbers for improved readability in the Story section.

Highlighted Lore button in blue for unvisited saves.

Expanded loading texts for more variety.

Reduced enemy hero health and per act difficulty health bonus. For enemy armies it remains the same.

Updated art for Nature's Blessing.

Improved enemy melee hero AI to prioritize approaching fliers for skill usage.

Enhanced enemy hero AI for Templar, Hunter, and Marauder to utilize appropriate spells against fliers.

Triggered Turtle Strength achievement upon entering battle instead of approaching castle.

Reduced cost of Tower 2, Hot Pitch, and Fire Arrows castle upgrades to 50 gold.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//31486393/6f8ab8c8f1a58002d90a65c48eefbbd4523d71ee.gif[/img]

Expanded the spell Firewall's area of effect with leveling.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//31486393/e7f00d6d7aca1857c9c0a7453374053f35adb6e2.gif[/img]

Improved Bear Traps ability with longer duration, no replacement of old traps, and enhanced visuals.

Updated layout and readability of Hero skill descriptions on the Hero selection screen again.

Fixed Frost Missile spell art on the menu screen.

Reworked all AOE spells, including Meteor, Lava Missile, Bear Traps, Hurricane, Shadow Bolt, Decay, and more. And added UI placement graphic after being cast as well for a moment from friendly or enemy to really highlight the area.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//31486393/b41a9f4450704ab803b056cb7c3a5a5838168cbc.png[/img]

New tile set introduced Haunted Meadow.

New music tracks for the main menu, the Haunted Meadow tile set, and the Hellscape tile set.

Doubled mana regeneration rate for enemy heroes and restricted spell usage unless a decent amount of mana is available.

Ensured enemy heroes use their proper skill levels for spells and abilities.

Moved the GUI text up to the proper position for Spells that are being cast by flying heroes.

Fixed tile set sometimes picking the same one two Acts in a row, also now it will choose not either of the two tile sets before it.

Updated Dark Ritual Spell effect.

Enemy heroes now pause from advancing for around 5 second at begin of battle. So their troops will go ahead and defend them better.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//31486393/68d967f0ff8fea35f2dcbc10ed4dfa8d8ab707be.png[/img]

Added the Armory to your castle's upgrades to add health all non-hero armies. It can be leveled infinitely but it's cost gets very steep. Has a unique icon per faction.

Many other updates.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//31486393/ea5dd7a633403b30674062b03dbd4848b753da9b.png[/img]

Here are some of the pivotal items in the companion release, the Celestial Bow Item Chest:

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//31486393/73491e6ca21eb1a00a9c1d8fc1f7a4b8fd9b4b5c.png[/img]

Circling Orb of Wrath

As it orbits your hero, the orb releases bursts of seething energy, damaging and setting on fire all enemies in its path.

Behold the wrathful dance of the celestial fire.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//31486393/62e93cc363f2743b7b5d02c783c2210faae90805.png[/img]

Shadow Pendant

Grants your forces the ability to enter a shadow form, increasing the chance of evading regular attacks for a duration.

Cloaked in darkness, your foes will question if you were ever there.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//31486393/78532a992105e19a86866f24e39c6250856496f8.png[/img]

Spellbreaker's Blade

Adds + 1 Attack and + 1 Wisdom. It also grants your forces a chance to mana burn enemy heroes when they are attacked.

A weapon forged in defiance of magic's tyranny. Let their spells shatter against your indomitable will.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//31486393/1b9cddac066df50748b9f6680833c8ea045319fd.png[/img]

Tome of Elemental Mastery

Adds +1 Spell Power. Additionally your hero may conjure a free Fireball or Frost Bolt at nearby enemies when casting spells.

An arcane relic coveted by mages and spellcasters.

See the details on all 20 items included in the Sky Is Arrows - Celestial Bow Item Chest here.

[url=https://yalewinter.com/sky-is-arrows-celestial-bow-item-chest/][img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//31486393/340bed7387bfd70c189501dca1fe9b6b55a1229c.png[/img]

