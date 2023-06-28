GERMAN TRANSLATION, NEW UI AND EXPANDED DEMO NOW AVAILABLE!

Patch #7 is out today! Also, just in time for the Steam Summer sale, we have an updated demo that starts at the beginning of the game and allows you to continue your progress when you purchase TimeMelters. This is a huge update that also includes new UI and the full German translation of TimeMelters!

Patch Notes:

-Completely overhauled UI

-Full German translation

-Overhauled server system for upcoming Friend's Pass

-New challenges in Ardorr Woods and Callaburgh

-Challenge integration into the single player campaign

-Challenge mode restructuring and updated achievements to reflect changes

-Optimized/improved memory usage

-Fixed a bug stopping some players from changing difficulty mid-mission

-Assorted minor bugs and glitches were fixed

Also don't forget that if you want to activate 4k resolution and our in progress ultra settings, you can go into the properties of TimeMelters on Steam and put "+experimental" into the launch settings (without the quotation marks).

The new Friend's Pass is still coming, but as we said before, we had to delay the release of the app so it didn't conflict with the Steam Summer Sale. If you have a few moments though and would like to help us out, please head over to the Friend's Pass coming soon page and drop it a wishlist. This would honestly help us out so much!

You can get it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2477230/Timemelters__Friend_Pass/

Thanks again, and enjoy the Steam Summer Sale!

The AutoExec Team