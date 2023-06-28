Summer update!

Hi everyone!

This time I got a handful of features & fixes. There are updates to weapons, items, options and game feedback.

Weapon changes:

All reload times are cut by 35% to make reloading less annoying.

Shotguns can now be upgraded with "extended range" at the shop.

The hit detection for ray weapons is revised and should now be more "fair" towards the player.

"Chance to heal on kill" 1hp at 25% -> 5hp at 10%.

New items:

Add "Seeker rounds" item.

Add "Plutonium rounds" item.

Add "Blast shield" item.

Options changes:

A new panel where where you can customize the crosshair. This lets you change color, style and size of the crosshair.

Add option to toggle camera shake on/off.

Feedback changes:

Buffs & de-buffs now show up as icons next to the health bar.

Enemy fire projectiles are now more red to make them stand out more from the player projectiles.

Add gain bullet indicator over head (triggered from weapon upgrade).

Update "Military helmet" effect feedback.

And some other minor fixes as well.

Hope you enjoy it and have a great summer!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38193067/35d52a20a69e547bb236037b6a902bfb8e049cc9.png[/img]